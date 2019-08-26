Cardinals telecast to feature local troops deployed to Middle East

Local troops deployed overseas will be connected with St. Louis Cardinals fans throughout the region this Friday, Aug. 30, during This One’s For You, FOX Sports Midwest’s annual Cardinals game telecast with troops.

FOX Sports Midwest will link live with members of two Missouri National Guard units:

• The Missouri Air National Guard 157th Air Operations Group, out of Jefferson Barracks, which is deployed to Qatar.

• The Missouri Army National Guard 1175th Military Police Company, out of St. Clair, which is deployed to Kuwait.

Family members of the 157th and 1175th will attend the Cardinals’ game against the Cincinnati Reds at Busch Stadium and will also be featured.

American troops throughout the world will watch the game live on American Forces Network. Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. CT on FOX Sports Midwest – that’s 2:30 a.m. in the Middle East.

“This is always one of our most important games of the year. It’s an honor for us to play a small part in connecting these Soldiers and Airmen with Cardinals fans,” said FOX Sports Midwest play-by-play announcer Dan McLaughlin.

McLaughlin and Brad Thompson will call the game, with Jim Hayes reporting and Scott Warmann and Rick Horton in studio. This One’s For You is presented in coordination with the Cardinals, Missouri National Guard and American Forces Network. This is the 12th Cardinals telecast to troops. Aug. 30 is also the Cardinals’ third annual Military Appreciation Night. Fans who purchase a special theme ticket will receive an exclusive Cardinals cap (cardinals.com/militarynight). A portion of each ticket purchased will be donated to USO Missouri.

What: Cardinals telecast to troops, titled This One’s For You

When: Friday, Aug. 30, at 6:30 p.m. in St. Louis/2:30 a.m. in the Middle East

Who: Missouri Air National Guard 157th Air Operations Group and Missouri Army National Guard 1175th Military Police Company | their family members | 4JB Council Civic Leaders | Cardinals fans

Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis | Qatar | Kuwait

Watch: On FOX Sports Midwest and American Forces Network | streaming on FOX Sports GO

About the 157th Air Operations Group

The mission of the 157th Air Operations Group, Missouri Air National Guard is to prepare and provide Airmen skilled in operational level command and control for U.S. Pacific Air Forces and Air Force Global Strike Command, as well as a ready, full spectrum force to support the State of Missouri during times of natural or man-made crisis and conflict. From Jefferson Barracks, Airmen work daily to support the commanders of the Pacific theater and Global Strike. Some of the best in the field of air command and control, these 400 Citizen Airmen are under constant deployment rotations worldwide.

About the 1175th Military Police Company

The 1175th Military Police Company, Missouri Army National Guard is based out of St. Clair, Missouri, and falls under the 35th Military Police Brigade from Columbia, Missouri. Reorganized and reactivated in 2006, the unit promptly assisted in Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2008, training Iraqi troops as a police force. Soldiers in the 1175th specialize in police operations, training and mentoring allied forces on how to secure and serve the populace. These Citizen Soldiers also stand ready to serve fellow Missourians when called upon by the Missouri governor, recently deploying to assist with severe flooding across Missouri in spring 2019.