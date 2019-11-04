Ted Simmons among 10 candidates named to Cooperstown’s Modern Era ballot

Former St. Louis catcher Ted Simmons, a member of the Cardinals Hall of Fame, will get a shot at the National Baseball Hall of Fame next month.

Simmons is among nine former players and one executive who will constitute the Modern Baseball Era ballot for Class of 2020 Hall of Fame consideration when voting takes place Dec. 8 at the Baseball Winter Meetings in San Diego.

The other nominees are Dwight Evans, Steve Garvey, Tommy John, Don Mattingly, Marvin Miller, Thurman Munson, Dale Murphy, Dave Parker and Lou Whitaker.

Any candidate who receives votes on 75 percent of the ballots cast by the 16-member Modern Baseball Era Committee will be inducted in Cooperstown on July 26, 2020.

The Modern Baseball Era is one of four Era Committees that provides an avenue for Hall of Fame consideration to managers, umpires and executives as well as players retired for more than 15 seasons. The Modern Era candidates are among those whose career was most significant from 1970-87.

Simmons played for the Cardinals from 1968-80 before spending his last eight seasons with the Brewers and Braves. An eight-time All-Star (six with St. Louis), Simmons batted .285 in his career with 2,472 hits, 483 doubles, 248 home runs and 1,389 RBIs. He was inducted in the Cardinals Hall of Fame in 2015.