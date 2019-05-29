Cardinals summon Cabrera from Memphis, send Thomas down

Génesis Cabrera won’t just make his major league debut when he starts Wednesday night against the Philadelphia Phillies. He also will become the 2,000th player to appear in a game for the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Cardinals have recalled the rookie left-hander from Triple-A Memphis. In a corresponding move, they optioned outfielder Lane Thomas to the Redbirds.

Cabrera, who was obtained from Tampa Bay last July in the Tommy Pham trade, went 2-3 with a 6.35 ERA in nine games (seven starts) for Memphis this season.

Cabrera will become the first Cardinal to make his big-league debut as a starting pitcher since Daniel Ponce de Leon on July 23 of last season.