Cardinals spring training opener to air on FOX Sports Midwest Plus this Saturday

Cardinals baseball is back. The Cardinals will open Grapefruit League play Saturday, Feb. 23, at 12 p.m. CT against the Miami Marlins. It’s the first of 15 spring training games that will be televised by FOX Sports Midwest.

Saturday’s game will air on FOX Sports Midwest Plus due to overlap with Blues hockey on FOX Sports Midwest. Dan McLaughlin and Rick Horton will call the action. Cardinals-Marlins will also stream live on FOX Sports GO (streaming link: https://a.fsgo.com/X3RSQ1JzuU).

The Cardinals will continue exhibition play Sunday against Washington and Monday vs. Detroit; both games will air on FOX Sports Midwest.

Click HERE for a list of FOX Sports Midwest Plus channel numbers.

Click HERE for the full Cardinals spring training schedule on FOX Sports Midwest and FOX Sports Midwest Plus.