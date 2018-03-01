Cardinals spring training game Friday to air on FOX Sports Midwest Plus

The St. Louis Cardinals’ Grapefruit League game against the Boston Red Sox on Friday, March 2, will be televised on FOX Sports Midwest Plus, due to overlap with full-day coverage of the Missouri Valley Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament quarterfinals on FOX Sports Midwest.

Cardinals-Red Sox will also stream live on FOX Sports GO (streaming link: https://a.fsgo.com/WxscyNxLSK).

The Cardinals also play Thursday vs. Minnesota and Sunday vs. Houston on FOX Sports Midwest as part of the network’s 15-game spring training telecast schedule.

Click HERE for channel numbers for this game on various TV providers.