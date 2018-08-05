Cardinals snag SP Tyson Ross off waivers to bolster rotation

The Cardinals added depth to their rotation on Sunday, picking up former San Diego Padres starter Tyson Ross from waivers.

The former National League All-Star was 6-9 with a 4.45 ERA (123.1 IP) and 107 strikeouts in 22 starts for San Diego this season.

The Cardinals were in the market for another starter after injuries to Adam Wainwright, Carlos Martinez, Michael Wacha and Alex Reyes thrust some of their young arms into action quicker than expected.

Ross’ best year came in 2014 when he went 13-14 with a 2.81 ERA over 21 starts.

Ross will join the Cardinals in Miami on Monday.