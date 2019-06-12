Cardinals agree to terms with six draft picks, including second-rounder Fletcher

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals agreed to terms with six players selected in last week’s MLB Draft on Wednesday, and they now have seven of their top 10 selections under contract.

Wednesday’s signings were highlighted by second-round pick (58th overall) Trejyn Fletcher, an outfielder from Deering High School in Portland, Maine.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Fletcher, who was a verbal commit to Vanderbilt University, was selected earlier than any other high-school position player ever taken from the state of Maine. The right-handed hitter is a 2019 USA Today All-USA High School Baseball selection who batted .456 with three home runs and 17 stolen bases in 16 games during his senior year.

The Cardinals also announced that they have agreed to terms with right-handed pitcher Tony Locey (third round, 96th overall, University of Georgia); catcher Pedro Pages (sixth round, 185th overall, Florida Atlantic University); catcher Aaron Antonini (18th round, 545th overall, Middle Tennessee State University); right-handed pitcher Adrian Mardueno (20th round, 605th overall, San Diego State University) and right-handed pitcher Tyler Peck (28th round, 845th overall, Chapman University, Calif.).