Cardinals sign free agent infielder Brad Miller to one-year deal

The St. Louis Cardinals added a veteran infielder to their roster Wednesday, signing Brad Miller to a one-year deal for the upcoming season.

In a corresponding move to create space on the 40-man roster, right-hander Jordan Hicks, who is recovering from Tommy John surgery last summer, has been placed on the 60-day injured list.

Miller, 30, is a left-handed hitter with some pop in his bat. He has batted .241 with 88 home runs and 293 RBIs in 759 career games with Seattle (2013-15), Tampa Bay (2016-18), Milwaukee (2018), Cleveland (2019) and Philadelphia (2019).

Miller played 79 major league games last season, batting a combined .260 with 13 homers, 25 RBIs and an .894 OPS with the Indians and Phillies. He also played 41 games with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, the Yankees‘ Triple-A affiliate, batting .294 with 10 homers and 29 RBIs in 136 at-bats.

Miller’s best season at the plate was 2016, when he hit a career-high 30 homers with 81 RBIs for the Rays.

He has played all over the infield in his career: 376 at shortstop, 169 at second base, 75 at first base and 26 at third base, along with 53 in the outfield.