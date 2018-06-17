Cardinals sign Carson Kelly’s brother, three others from MLB draft

The Cardinals have signed four more players from the MLB draft, the team announced on Sunday.

The Cardinals agreed to terms with lefty Colin Schmid (13th rounder), righty Parker Kelly (20th round), shortstop Michael Perri (21st rounder), and catcher Benito Santiago (34th rounder).

Parker Kelly is the brother of Cardinals catcher Carson Kelly, currently with the Memphis Redbirds, the team’s Triple-A affiliate.

The team has signed/agreed to terms with 32 players from the draft so far.