Alec Burleson becomes first member of Cardinals’ draft class to agree to terms

ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals began the process of agreeing to terms with members of their 2020 draft class on Monday, announcing that they’ve signed outfielder/first baseman Alec Burleson. The junior from East Carolina University was the Cardinals’ fourth selection in last week’s MLB Draft, coming off the board in the second compensatory round with the pick (No. 70 overall) that the club earned after outfielder Marcell Ozuna signed with the Atlanta Braves.

Burleson, a 6-foot-2, 212-pound left-handed hitter, was ranked as the No. 136 prospect in the draft according to MLB Pipeline. He hit .341 with an .883 OPS over two-plus seasons at ECU. He also saw frequent action as a pitcher, posting a 3.46 ERA with 139 strikeouts and 46 walks over 137 2/3 college innings.