Cardinals sign 19th overall draft pick Nolan Gorman

The St. Louis Cardinals have agreed to terms with 18-year-old third baseman Nolan Gorman, their top pick in the 2018 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft.

Gorman, out of Sandra Day O’Connor High School in Phoenix, Arizona, was selected 19th overall in the draft. Gorman, a University of Arizona signee, decided to sign with the Cardinals instead of going to college. He’ll soon report to Johnson City, the Cardinals’ rookie-level affiliate in the Appalachian League.

A busy day for first-round pick Nolan Gorman, who signed with the #STLCards and took batting practice with big leaguers today. Gorman: "They've been really good to me." pic.twitter.com/2V0HtGgKmN — FOX Sports Midwest (@FSMidwest) June 11, 2018

Gorman signed his deal at Busch Stadium on Monday, then went on to meet with members of the St. Louis Cardinals including players, coaches and front office staff. He worked out with the club and took batting practice before speaking with the media.

The left-handed-hitting third baseman is 6-foot-1, 210 lbs and batted .419 with 32 home runs, 118 RBI and 115 runs scored in his high school career. As a senior, he helped lead the Eagles to their first 6A State Championship, hitting .421 with 10 home runs, 46 walks, a .640 on-base percentage and .896 slugging percentage in 32 games.

Gorman was showcased on all-star teams and for USA Baseball last summer and won multiple home run derbies, including the 2017 MLB High School Home Run Derby during All-Star Week in Miami. He also took part in home run hitting contests at Wrigley Field and Petco Park.

Gorman is the highest selection for the Cardinals since 2013 when they took left-handed pitcher Marco Gonzales from Gonzaga University with the 19th overall pick.