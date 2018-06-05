Cardinals select seven college players, one high schooler on second day of MLB draft

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Cardinals selected eight players — seven collegians and a high schooler — on the second day of the 2018 MLB draft.

The Cardinals picked four infielders, two pitchers and outfielder and a catcher.

The selections:

• Mateo Gil, SS, Timber Creek High School in Keller, Texas, third round. Gil, the son of former major league infielder Benji Gil, batted .390 with 13 doubles, six triples, six home runs and 23 stolen bases his senior year. He also served as his team’s closer, touching the mid-90s with his fastball. He has signed a college letter of intent to Texas Christian.

• Steven Gingery, LHP, Texas Tech, fourth round. Gingery underwent Tommy John surgery in February after leaving the first start of his junior season. He went 14-3 with a 2.23 ERA and 173 strikeouts over 161.2 innings in two-plus seasons at Texas Tech. He was the Big 12 Pitcher of the Year in 2017.

• Nick Dunn, 2b, University of Maryland, fifth round. Dunn batted a team-leading .330 with 10 home runs, 39 RBIs and a .419 on-base percentage as a junior.

• Juan “Edgar” Gonzalez, RHP, Fresno State, sixth round. Gonzalez was 8-2 with a 2.84 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 95 innings.

• Brendan Donovan, 3B, University of South Alabama, seventh round. Donovan batted .302 with five home runs, 55 RBIs and team highs in doubles (17) and on-base percentage (.456) in 57 games this season.

• Lars Nootbaar, OF, University of Southern California, eighth round. Nootbaar slugged 14 home runs and had 74 RBIs in three seasons with the Trojans.

• Matt Duce, C, Dallas Baptist University, ninth round. Duce batted .288 with 23 home runs and 139 RBIs in 181 collegiate games over four seasons. The New York Mets drafted him in the 14th round in 2017 but did not sign.

• Kevin Woodall Jr., 1B, Coastal Carolina University, 10th round. Woodall led the Sun Belt Conference with 18 home runs in 2017. He batted .271 with 40 home runs in four collegiate seasons.