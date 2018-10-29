Cardinals round out coaching staff with hires of Albert, Clapp

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals have hired Jeff Albert as their hitting coach and Stubby Clapp as their first-base coach, rounding out manager Mike Shildt’s coaching staff for next season.

Albert spent time with the Cardinals before spending the past six years with the Astros, while Clapp has been the manager of the Triple-A Memphis team the past two seasons. The club announced the moves Monday.

Shildt was given the full-time job last season, when he turned around a languishing club following the firing of Mike Matheny. The Cardinals were in playoff contention until the final week of the season.

The Cardinals had already announced that Oliver Marmol would serve as bench coach next season. Pop Warner will serve as third-base coach, Mark Budaska will be the assistant hitting coach, Willie McGee will be an assistant coach and Bryan Eversgerd will serve as bullpen coach.