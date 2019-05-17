Cards roster moves: Carlos activated, Gregerson DFA’d, Helsley recalled, Leone demoted

Carlos is back, Gregerson is out, Helsley is up and Leone is down.

That’s the sum total of four roster moves — all involving pitchers — made by the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday.

Veteran right-hander Carlos Martínez, who was shelved early in spring training with a right shoulder cuff strain, has been activated from the 10-day injured list, where he has resided all season while working his way back to the big club.

Martínez pitched for three clubs (Class A Peoria, Double-A Springfield and Triple-A Memphis) in an injury rehab assignment. The 27-year-old totaled 6.2 innings over five relief appearances, allowing one run on five hits and four walks while striking out six.

Martínez, a starter most of his career, is expected to work out of the bullpen in a long relief role.

Joining Martínez in St. Louis is Ryan Helsley, who was recalled from Triple-A Memphis. The right-hander fashioned a 2.84 ERA over 6.1 innings in his previous stint with the Cardinals this season. Each of his three appearances, all in relief, lasted at least two innings. Helsley, 24, appeared in five games in Memphis, including one start, and was not scored on in his four relief outings.

The Cardinals designated 35-year-old reliever Luke Gregerson for assignment. He opened the season on the IL and allowed five runs in six games after being activated May 4.

The club optioned Dominic Leone to Memphis. The 27-year-old righthander had an 8.02 ERA in 20 games for St. Louis this season.