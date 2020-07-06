Cardinals return to action July 24 against Pirates
ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals will kick off their abbreviated 60-game 2020 schedule with a Friday night opener against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
The season opener will take place under the lights on Friday, July 24 at Busch Stadium. It’ll be a 7:15 p.m. start.
The Cardinals will play 40 games against NL Central opponents — 10 each against the Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati Reds, Milwaukee Brewers and Pirates — as well as 20 interleague games against AL Central opponents, including six against their natural rival, the Kansas City Royals, four against the Detroit Tigers and Minnesota Twins, and three each against the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Indians. They’ll face the White Sox in Dyersville, Iowa on August 13 as part of MLB’s first “Field of Dreams” Game.