Cardinals trade Tommy Pham to Rays for two pitchers, one outfielder

Tommy Pham’s time with the Cardinals is done for now after the outfielder was shipped to the Rays on the day of the trade deadline.

In return, the Cardinals received outfielder Justin Williams, left-hander Genesis Cabrera and right-hander Roel Ramirez. The Cardinals included $500,000 in international bonus pool money, too.

#Rays do not believe Pham’s 2017 season was a fluke, and that his underlying numbers this season indicate his overall performance is close to that. Have a need in the outfield, three years control. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 31, 2018

After a breakout season in 2017, Pham’s offense has regressed a bit. Pham is slashing .248 with 14 home runs, 48 RBIs and 67 runs scored over 98 games.

Williams, 22, is a left-handed hitting outfielder who was batting .258 with eight home runs and 46 RBI for the Durham Bulls (AAA), where earlier this season he was named an International League All-Star. Williams, a former 2nd round draft pick by Arizona (52nd overall) in 2013, made his Major League debut earlier this month.

Cabrera, 21, has fashioned a 7-6 mark with a 4.12 ERA in 21 games (20 starts) for Montgomery of the Southern League (AA), striking out 124 batters in 113.2 innings pitched while limiting the opposition to .218 batting mark. The 6-1, 170-pound native of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic was named to the Southern League All-Star team last month.

Ramirez, 23, was 3-1 with a 3.32 ERA in 26 games as a reliever for the Montgomery Biscuits, fanning 46 batters in 40.2 innings. The 6-1, 210-pound Ramirez is from Laredo, Texas.

Harrison Bader is expected to see an increase in playing time with the departure of Pham.