Cardinals reportedly sign Francisco Peña again as Yadi’s backup

The Cardinals are reportedly bringing back a familiar face to work as Yadier Molina‘s backup.

According to reports, catcher Francisco Peña is returning to the Cardinals next season on a minor-league deal.

Peña, son of former Cardinals catcher Tony Peña, signed a one-year deal with the club last season for the same role. While the team let Peña become a free agent this offseason, the Cardinals were said to still being open to him returning.

Peña hit two homers, drove in eight RBIs and slashed with a .203 batting average in 58 games last season.