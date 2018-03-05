Cardinals renew Pham’s contract, agree to terms with 24 others

The St. Louis Cardinals renewed outfielder Tommy Pham’s contract and agreed to terms on on one-year deals for 2018 with 24 other players, the team announced Monday.

Pham emerged as one of the team’s top players in 2017, batting .306 with 23 home runs, 73 RBIs and a team-high 25 stolen bases in a career-high 128 games.

Agreeing to terms were pitchers Matt Bowman, John Brebbia, Jack Flaherty, John Gant, Austin Gomber, Derian Gonzalez, Conner Greene, Dominic Leone, Josh Lucas, Mike Mayers, Alex Reyes, Ryan Sherriff, Sam Tuivailala and Luke Weaver; catcher Carson Kelly; infielders Greg Garcia, Jose Martinez, Yario Munoz, Edmundo Sosa, Breyvic Valera and Luke Voit, and outfielders Harrison Bader, Oscar Mercado and Tyler O’Neill.