Cardinals recall O’Neill from Memphis; Fowler takes paternity leave

Cardinals rookie outfielder Tyler O’Neill will get a chance to translate his torrid hitting at Triple-A Memphis to the big leagues following his recall from the Redbirds.

O’Neill, 23, is batting .304 with 19 home runs (second in the Pacific Coast League) and 48 RBIs in 49 games for Memphis in 2018. He has homered in four of his last five games.

He joins the Cardinals for the third time this season. He played 16 games with St. Louis in his previous stints, batting .237 with three home runs and seven RBIs and manning all three outfield positions.

O’Neill takes the roster spot of outfielder Dexter Fowler, who was placed on the paternity list. Fowler and his wife, Aliya, are expecting the birth of their second child.