Cardinals recall O’Neill after trading Pham, Martinez returns to the DL

With the trade of Tommy Pham to the Tampa Bay Rays early Tuesday, the Cardinals have once again recalled outfielder Tyler O’Neill to the big leagues.

O’Neill, who is batting .311 with 26 home runs (1st in Pacific Coast League) and 61 RBI at Memphis, appeared in 19 games with the Cardinals earlier this season, hitting three home runs.

The Cardinals also announced the placement of Carlos Martinez on the 10-day disabled list with a shoulder strain. Martinez abruptly left Monday’s game after 4.2 innings of work.

In a corresponding move, left-handed reliever Tyler Webb was recalled from Memphis

Webb made his Cardinals debut on Sunday night with 2.0 scoreless innings of relief against Chicago. He’s appeared in 14 career games between the New York Yankees, Milwaukee, San Diego and St. Louis.