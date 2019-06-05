Cardinals recall Helsley from Memphis, send Cabrera down

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Cardinals have summoned rookie reliever Ryan Helsley from Memphis for his third stint with the Cardinals and sent Tuesday night’s starter, Génesis Cabrera, back to their Triple-A affiliate.

Helsley, 24, was previously recalled from Memphis on April 16 and May 17. Over those two stints with the Cardinals the right-hander made four appearances, all in relief and totaling 8.0 innings. He allowed four hits, struck out 10 batters and fashioned a 3.38 ERA. He has gone at least two innings in all but one of those games.

The right-hander is 1-1 with a 3.86 ERA in nine games (five starts) for Memphis this season.

Cabrera has made two starts for St. Louis, losing both, sent being recalled from Memphis on May 29. The left-hander has a 6.48 ERA over 8 1/3 innings.