Cardinals recall OF Arozarena from Memphis

The St. Louis Cardinals took advantage of September roster expansion again Tuesday, recalling outfielder Randy Arozarena from Triple-A Memphis.

In a combined 92 games with the Redbirds and Double-A Springfield this season, Arozarena batted .344 with 15 home runs, 53 RBIs and 17 stolen bases in 343 at-bats.

The 24-year-old spent a week with the Cardinals in mid-August, when he made his major league debut and got two hits in eight at-bats.