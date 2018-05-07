Cardinals recall Gant from Memphis, send down Mayers

ST. LOUIS — In a move that surprised no one considering they already had announced Monday night’s starting pitcher, the St. Louis Cardinals recalled right-hander John Gant from Triple-A Memphis on Monday.

Right-hander Mike Mayers, who earned the win in Sunday’s 14-inning victory over the Cubs with three innings of relief, was optioned to Memphis, clearing room for Gant on the active roster.

Gant will start against the Minnesota Twins on Monday night. It will be his first start for the Cardinals this season and his third ever. He pitched three perfect innings of relief for the win in a 13-inning triumph April 26 over the Mets in his only previous 2018 appearance for the Cardinals.

Gant made two starts among seven appearances for the Cardinals last season, when he went 0-1 with a 4.67 ERA.

Gant was 4-0 with a 2.40 ERA in five starts for Memphis this season. His most recent start was May 1, when he allowed two runs over six innings against Oklahoma City.