Cardinals recall Brebbia, send Sherriff back to Memphis

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals continued their season-long pitcher shuffle Tuesday, summoning right-hander John Brebbia from Triple-A Memphis and optioning left-hander Ryan Sherriff to the Redbirds.

Brebbia has worked five scoreless innings in three games for the Cardinals this season. He earned a three-inning save in an April 25 win over the New York Mets. Brebbia has struck out 13 batters in 6 2/3 innings and earned a pair of saves in four games for Memphis this season.

Sherriff worked three innings in a pair of relief appearances this homestand. He has pitched 5 2/3 innings in five games overall.