Cardinals recall Brebbia from Memphis

ST. LOUIS — With major league teams now being able to carry up to 40 players following the September 1 roster expansion, the St. Louis Cardinals continue to add to the fray.

The Cardinals announced prior to Monday afternoon’s game that they’ve recalled right-handed reliever John Brebbia from Triple-A Memphis.

Brebbia, 28, is in his second major league season. Over 33 appearances for the Cardinals this year, he has posted a 3.83 ERA while striking out 45 batters and walking 13 in 40 innings. In 11 games at Memphis, he has a 4.61 ERA with 24 strikeouts and four walks in 13 2/3 innings.

With the addition of Brebbia, the Cardinals now have 30 players on their active roster.