Cardinals recall Leone, send Fernandez back to Memphis

ST. LOUIS – After performing well at Memphis for the last month, reliever Dominic Leone has been recalled from the St. Louis Cardinals‘ Triple-A affiliate.

In a corresponding move, reliever Junior Fernandez was optioned to the Redbirds.

Since being optioned to Memphis on July 20, Leone has fashioned a 0.73 ERA with 23 strikeouts and only two walks over 12.1 innings. The 27-year-old right-hander registered 35 strikeouts in 29 innings spanning three previous stints with the Cardinals this season.

Fernandez, 22, has appeared in five games for the Cardinals since making his major league debut Aug. 11. The right-hander has seven strikeouts over five innings and is coming off a two-inning scoreless performance Wednesday night against the Brewers.