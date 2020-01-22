Cardinals re-sign Matt Wieters on one-year deal

Yadi’s backup is back.

Matt Wieters, who was the No. 2 catcher behind Yadier Molina last season, will return for 2020, having signed a one-year free agent contract with the St. Louis Cardinals, the team announced Wednesday.

Wieters, 33, played in 67 games, starting 54, in 2019 after signing with the Cardinals last February as a non-roster invitee. He saw action when Molina recovered from a thumb injury and needed an occasional day off.

Wieters hit 11 home runs and threw out eight of 19 would-be base stealers last season.

A four-time All-Star with Baltimore and a veteran of 10 seasons with the Orioles and Nationals before joining the Cardinals, Wieters has batted .250 with 146 homers (sixth all-time among switch-hitting catchers) and 546 RBIs in 1,148 games career games played. He also is a two-time Gold Glove winner.