Cardinals put O’Neill on DL, purchase Adolis García’s contract

An inflammation of the groin area that has kept Tyler O’Neill out of the lineup the last two days has landed him on the 10-day disabled list.

The St. Louis Cardinals announced Monday that O’Neill has been placed on the DL, retroactive to Aug. 4. He was replaced on the active roster by another rookie outfielder, Adolis García, whose contract was purchased from Triple-A Memphis.

O’Neill is batting .309 with three homers and nine RBIs in 23 games with the Cardinals this season. He hit safely in all four games he played since his most recent recall from Memphis on July 31.

García, 25, was signed by the club as a minor league free agent from Ciego de Avila, Cuba, in February 2017.

García has been on fire of late. He is the most recent recipient of two awards, the Pacific Coast League Player of the Week and the Cardinals’ Minor League Player of the Month.

García, who will make his major league debut when he makes his first appearance with the Cardinals, is batting .269 with 21 homers and 67 RBIs in 98 games with the Redbirds in 2018.