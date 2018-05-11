The reliever shuffle: Cardinals put Lyons on DL, activate Cecil

Injuries forming and injuries healing continue to keep the St. Louis Cardinals’ bullpen in flux. The latest moving pieces are left-hander Tyler Lyons, who was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a mid back strain, and lefty Brett Cecil, who was activated from the DL.

Cecil is back after suffering a left shoulder strain that put him on the shelf after pitching on Opening Day. He pitched in two games on a recent injury rehabilitation assignment, working one scoreless inning for Double-A Springfield and another scoreless inning for Triple-A Memphis.

Cecil is 43-46 with a 4.17 ERA in 404 career appearances for Toronto (2009-16) and St. Louis (2017-18).

Lyons, whose move is retroactive to May 9, shares the team lead with 18 relief appearances, most recently on May 8. He is 1-0 with a 6.17 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 11 2/3 innings.