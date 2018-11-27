Cardinals promote Flores to assistant GM/scouting

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Cardinals scouting director Randy Flores has been promoted to assistant general manager/director of scouting, one of three promotions in the club’s baseball operations department announced Tuesday.

In addition, Ernie Moore is now director of team travel and Mark Walsh was named head clubhouse manager.

“These three individuals will be oversighting important areas within our baseball operations, and I know that they are ready to begin taking on their new responsibilities,” said John Mozeliak, the Cardinals’ president of baseball operations.

Flores joined the Cardinals as director of scouting in August 2015 and has overseen the club’s amateur draft the past three seasons.

Moore served as equipment manager the past three seasons. He will direct the team’s travel, replacing long-time team traveling secretary C.J. Cherre, who is retiring at the end of the year.

Walsh will oversee all home clubhouse and equipment operations after sharing those duties with Moore the past three seasons.