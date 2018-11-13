Cardinals programming to air Wednesdays on FOX Sports Midwest throughout offseason
FOX Sports Midwest will air St. Louis Cardinals programming throughout the offseason, starting Wednesday, Nov. 14, and continuing to spring training.
The offseason lineup includes Cardinals Rewind, which looks back at memorable games and moments from the 2018 season. The first episode of Cardinals Rewind, airing Nov. 14 at 5 and 11 p.m. CT, relives the Cardinals’ 11 walk-off wins of 2018.
Cardinals Warmup, a 30-minute show featuring discussion of the latest hot stove news around the Cardinals and Major League Baseball, returns Nov. 21.
FOX Sports Midwest is also scheduled to produce its annual special on the Baseball Winter Meetings and its Christmas Day marathon of the best games of the year. Coverage of spring training games starts in late February.
Cardinals offseason programming on FOX Sports Midwest is presented by the Mid-America Chevy Dealers.
Cardinals offseason programming on FOX Sports Midwest
Times Central; schedule subject to change
Nov. 14 Cardinals Rewind (2018 walk-offs)
Nov. 21 Cardinals Warmup
Nov. 28 Cardinals Rewind (Sept. 10: Adam Wainwright’s return, Matt Adams’ late homer)
Dec. 5 Cardinals Warmup
Dec. 12 Cardinals Rewind (June 3: Michael Wacha’s near no-hitter)
Dec. 19 Cardinals Confidential at the Winter Meeetings
Dec. 25 Christmas Day Marathon
Jan. 2 Cardinals Rewind (June 20: Matt Carpenter’s big day at Wrigley)
Jan. 9 Cardinals Warmup
Jan. 16 Cardinals Rewind (May 12: Miles Mikolas’ complete game)
Jan. 23 Cardinals Warmup
Jan. 30 Cardinals Warmup
Feb. 6 Cardinals Warmup
Feb. 13 Cardinals Rewind (May 20: Jack Flaherty strikes out 13)
Feb. 20 Spring Training Preview