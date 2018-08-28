Cardinals press conference to air live on FOX Sports Midwest

The St. Louis Cardinals will hold a press conference today at 4 p.m. CT at Busch Stadium. FOX Sports Midwest will televise the press conference live.

It will also stream live on FOX Sports GO at this link: https://a.fsgo.com/CsOhL8H2KP.

The Cardinals host the Pittsburgh Pirates tonight on FOX Sports Midwest, with pregame coverage starting at 6:30 p.m.