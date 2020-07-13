Cardinals postpone 2020 Hall of Fame induction ceremony to next year

Three former St. Louis Cardinals will have to wait a year for their Cardinals Hall of Fame induction. But fans will get a two-fer in 2021.

The 2020 induction class – Tom Herr, John Tudor and Bill White – will be enshrined on Aug. 21, 2021. The 2021 class, which has yet to be determined, also will be inducted that day.

The ceremony was postponed “due to safety and planning concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the team said in a press release.