Cardinals place Muñoz on paternity list, purchase Ravelo from Memphis

ST. LOUIS – With Yairo Muñoz ready to become a father for the third time, the Cardinals placed the infielder on the paternity list Monday, replacing him on the active roster with rookie first baseman/outfielder Rangel Ravelo.

The Cardinals had to clear space on the 40-man major league roster for Ravelo, whose contract was purchased from Triple-A Memphis. Toward that end they transferred right-hander Mike Mayers (right shoulder lat strain) from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL.

Ravelo, 27, will make his major league debut with his first appearance for the Cardinals. He is batting .333 with nine home runs and 42 RBIs in 63 games for the Redbirds while playing 26 games in left field and 20 games at first base. He had a 19-game hit streak, one shy of the Memphis franchise record, from May 2-24.

Ravelo’s 838 career minor league games span stints with the Cardinals, White Sox and Athletics organizations. The Cardinals signed him as a minor league free agent in April 2017.

Muñoz is batting .286 (18 for 63) in 36 games with St. Louis in 2018.