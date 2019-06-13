Cards place Helsley on 10-day IL, recall Cabrera from Redbirds

Cardinals rookie reliever Ryan Helsley, who left Wednesday night’s loss in Miami after recording one out and allowing one hit, has been placed on the 10-day injured list.

Helsley, who had been recalled from Triple-A Memphis on Monday, is nursing a right shoulder impingement. The right-hander has a 3.48 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 10.1 innings pitched over seven games with St. Louis this season.

To replace Helsley, the Cardinals recalled Génesis Cabrera from Memphis. Cabrera, 22, made two starts for the Cardinals in a previous big-league stint this year, going 0-2 with a 6.48 ERA in 8.1 innings. The rookie left-hander is 3-3 with a 5.84 ERA in 10 games (eight starts) for Memphis.