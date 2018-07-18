Cardinals place Mikolas on paternity leave, recall Bowman from Triple-A

Miles Mikolas will rejoin the Cardinals sometime this weekend.
AP

ST. LOUIS — Cardinals fans might have noticed starting pitcher Miles Mikolas, who had been named a National League All-Star, missing from pregame introductions at the All-Star Game on Tuesday night. Turns out he had good reason to be absent.

He’s about to become a father. And the Cardinals placed him on paternity leave Wednesday.

Mikolas traveled to Washington on Sunday for the All-Star Game, then returned home to Jupiter, Fla., to be with his wife, Lauren, who is expecting twins.

Mikolas, who is 10-3 with a 2.79 ERA this season, will return to the club sometime this weekend in Chicago, where the Cardinals are playing the Cubs.

Right-hander Matt Bowman returns to the St. Louis bullpen after being option to Triple-A Memphis on July 5. He had been placed on the 10-day disabled list with blisters on his right middle finger June 19.

Bowman is 0-2 with a 5.75 ERA with 24 strikeouts in 20 appearances for the Cardinals in 2018.