Cardinals place Mikolas on paternity leave, recall Bowman from Triple-A

ST. LOUIS — Cardinals fans might have noticed starting pitcher Miles Mikolas, who had been named a National League All-Star, missing from pregame introductions at the All-Star Game on Tuesday night. Turns out he had good reason to be absent.

He’s about to become a father. And the Cardinals placed him on paternity leave Wednesday.

The #STLCards today placed All-Star right-handed pitcher Miles Mikolas on the paternity list and recalled right-handed pitcher Matt Bowman from the Memphis Redbirds. pic.twitter.com/b2S53nVqVI — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) July 18, 2018

Mikolas traveled to Washington on Sunday for the All-Star Game, then returned home to Jupiter, Fla., to be with his wife, Lauren, who is expecting twins.

Yadier Molina and Miles Mikolas are on their way to the 2018 All-Star Game! #STLCards pic.twitter.com/jmNWUtq04r — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) July 16, 2018

Mikolas, who is 10-3 with a 2.79 ERA this season, will return to the club sometime this weekend in Chicago, where the Cardinals are playing the Cubs.

Right-hander Matt Bowman returns to the St. Louis bullpen after being option to Triple-A Memphis on July 5. He had been placed on the 10-day disabled list with blisters on his right middle finger June 19.

Bowman is 0-2 with a 5.75 ERA with 24 strikeouts in 20 appearances for the Cardinals in 2018.