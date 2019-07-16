Cards place Carp on 10-day IL, recall IF Edmundo Sosa from Memphis

ST. LOUIS – A foul ball off the foot has landed Matt Carpenter on the 10-day injured list.

Carpenter, who left Monday night’s win over the Pirates in the seventh inning, joins Yadier Molina and Marcell Ozuna on the IL with a right foot contusion. In the meantime, rookie infielder Edmundo Sosa, who was recalled Tuesday from Triple-A Memphis, will get some time with the major league club.

The veteran third baseman has played in 81 games this season, batting .215 with 10 home runs and 29 RBIs.

Sosa, 23, got his first sniff of the bigs last September, going 0 for 2 and playing in three games for the Cardinals as a pinch hitter and, for one inning, a second baseman.

Sosa is hitting .252 with 10 homers and 34 RBIs in 83 games for Memphis this season. He has played 49 games at shortstop, 17 at second base and 15 at third base.