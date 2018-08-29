Cardinals place Gyorko on DL, recall Adolis García from Triple-A

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Jedd Gyorko looked like he was in pain running to first base after hitting a long ground-rule double in the eighth inning Tuesday night. Sure enough, he was placed on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday.

Gyorko has a left groin strain. The infielder will be eligible to return from the DL on Sept. 8.

Gyorko, 29, is batting .267 with 11 home runs and 43 RBIs this season. He has started 20 games at third base in August, a month in which he’s batting .325 with three homers and 12 RBIs.

Taking Gyorko’s spot on the active roster is rookie outfielder Adolis García, who was recalled from Triple-A Memphis.

García, 25, is batting .256 with 22 homers, 71 RBIs, 25 doubles and 10 stolen bases in 112 games at Memphis. He made his major league debut Aug. 8 in Miami and went 1-for-11 in five games overall with two outfield starts.