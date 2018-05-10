Cardinals place C-Mart on DL, recall Mayers from Triple-A

SAN DIEGO — The St. Louis Cardinals have put ace Carlos Martinez on the 10-day disabled list because of a strained right lat.

The Cardinals made the move Thursday, retroactive to May 9.

Martinez leads the National League with a 1.62 ERA. He tops the Cardinals with 50 innings and 47 strikeouts.

Martinez pitched five innings in a loss to Minnesota on Tuesday, his first defeat in seven starts since Opening Day. The right-hander is 3-2 overall.

Right-hander Mike Mayers was recalled from Triple-A Memphis. He was optioned Monday after earning a win with three innings of relief in a 14-inning game against the Chicago Cubs on Sunday night. Mayers is 1-0 with a 1.86 ERA and one save in five relief appearances for the Cardinals.

St. Louis plays at San Diego on Thursday night.