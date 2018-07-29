Cardinals bolster pitching depth by acquiring Shreve, Gallegos from Yankees for Voit

ST. LOUIS — Though the St. Louis Cardinals turned over half their bullpen with a flurry of transactions on Friday, the makeover of their relief corps apparently isn’t complete.

The Cardinals announced on Saturday evening that they’ve acquired left-hander Chasen Shreve and right-hander Giovanny Gallegos from the New York Yankees in exchange for first baseman Luke Voit and international signing bonus pool money.

The 28-year-old Shreve has a 4.26 ERA with a .262 opponent batting average, 46 strikeouts and 18 walks in 38 innings spread over 40 relief appearances this season. The five-year veteran is out of minor league options and will slot into the Cardinals’ bullpen immediately.

The 26-year-old Gallegos has appeared in 20 career major league games, including four this year, with Yankees. He has shuttled back and forth between the majors and Triple-A this season, posting a 4.50 ERA with 10 strikeouts and three walks over 10 innings with the Yankees this season. At Triple-A Scranton Wilkes-Barre, he has made 17 relief appearances, posting a 3.90 ERA with 41 strikeouts over 27 2/3 innings. The Cardinals will initially assign Gallegos to Triple-A Memphis.

Voit, a St. Louis native, has appeared in 70 career games with his hometown team, including eight this season. He’s posted a career .240 batting average with nine doubles and four homers in 125 at-bats. Over 240 at-bats with Triple-A Memphis this season, Voit has a .300 batting average with 16 doubles, two triples and 10 home runs in 240 at-bats.