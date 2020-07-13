Cardinals’ Hicks opts of out 2020 season

ST. LOUIS – Right-hander Jordan Hicks, a flame-throwing closer when healthy, has opted out of the 2020 season, the St. Louis Cardinals announced Monday.

Hicks, who is recovering from Tommy John surgery in June 2019, cited pre-existing health concerns.

“We respect and understand Jordan’s decision to opt out this season,” said John Mozeliak, the club’s president of baseball operations. “We wish him well as he continues his recovery from elbow surgery, and we look forward to seeing Jordan back on the mound for the 2021 season.”

Hicks, 23, went 2-2 with a 3.14 ERA and 14 saves in 29 games last season before injuring his elbow.