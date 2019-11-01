Cardinals outright Joe Hudson, lose Mike Mayers to Angels on waivers

ST. LOUIS — With Major League Baseball’s offseason officially underway, the St. Louis Cardinals made a series of transactions on Friday afternoon to tidy up their 40-man roster.

Catcher Joe Hudson was outrighted to Triple-A Memphis, while right-handed pitcher Mike Mayers was claimed by the Los Angeles Angels on waivers.

Hudson, 28, spent the entire month of September with the major league club as rosters expanded and the team’s primary backup catcher, Matt Wieters, dealt with a nagging calf injury. But Hudson saw action in just one game, getting an opportunity to pinch-hit late in the Cardinals’ 10-0 rout of the Brewers on Sept. 13. Since he was previously outrighted by the Angels, he will be eligible to become a minor league free agent.

The 27-year-old Mayers posted a 7.03 ERA over four seasons (73 appearances and one start) with the Cardinals. After an encouraging 2018 season, Mayers struggled in 2019, posting a 6.63 ERA with 16 strikeouts and 11 walks over 19 innings. He spent over three months on the injured list with a lat strain and was outrighted to Memphis in late July before being brought back when rosters expanded on Sept. 1.