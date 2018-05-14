Cardinals-Twins game Tuesday airs on FS1

The Cardinals’ game on Tuesday, May 15, at Minnesota will be televised nationally on FS1. Pregame coverage starts at 6 p.m. CT, with the game at 7 p.m. The game will also be streamed on FOX Sports GO.

FS1 can be found on these major video provider systems:

AT&T U-verse 652 (SD) and 1652 (HD)

DirecTV 219 (SD and HD)

Dish 150 (SD and HD)

Fidelity 66 (SD) and 466 (HD)

Mediacom (Iowa) 74 (SD) and 861 (HD)

Mediacom (Mid-Missouri) 163 and 408 (SD) and 761 (HD)

Mediacom (Springfield, Mo.) 72 (SD) and 760 (HD)

Spectrum 43 and 211 (SD) and 811 (HD)

Xfinity (Downstate Illinois) 551 (SD) and 946 (HD)

DirecTV Now

FuboTV

Hulu with Live TV

PlayStation Vue

Sling TV

YouTube TV

Other nearby cable systems:

Cable America — Maryland Heights, Mo. 56 and 539

Cass — Jerseyville, Ill. 234 and 274

Consolidated — Charleston, Ill. 26 and 727

Grafton Technologies — Jerseyville, Ill. 203

HomeTel – St. Jacob, Ill. 51 and 171

Madison Communications – Staunton, Ill. 32 and 732

New Wave — Taylorville, Carlinville, Greenville, Litchfield, Sparta, Ill. 25 and 216

Suddenlink (Branson) 57 (SD) and 734 (HD)

Suddenlink (Carthage) 127 (SD) and 734 (HD)

Suddenlink (Lamar) 113 (SD)

Suddenlink (Monett) 126 (SD) and 734 (HD)

Suddenlink (Nixa) 56 (SD) and 734 (HD)

Other cable subscribers can locate FS1 channel information here.