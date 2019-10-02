Cards’ Mikolas to face Braves’ Keuchel in NLDS Game 1
AP
ATLANTA — St. Louis right-hander Miles Mikolas will face Atlanta left-hander Dallas Keuchel in Game 1 of the NL Division Series on Thursday night.
Each team announced its starting pitcher Tuesday.
Mikolas was 9-14 with a 4.17 ERA in 32 starts for the Cardinals. He will make his postseason debut.
Keuchel, who has nine career postseason starts, went 8-8 with a 3.75 ERA in 19 starts after signing a one-year deal with Atlanta. He will face the Cardinals for the first time since 2016.
- Atlanta Braves
- Dallas Keuchel
- FOX Sports Midwest
- Miles Mikolas
- MLB
- NL
- NL Central
- NL East
- St. Louis Cardinals
-