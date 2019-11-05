Shildt is among three finalists for NL Manager of the Year award

NEW YORK — St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt is one of three finalists for NL Manager of the Year, the Baseball Writers’ Association of America said Monday.

Shildt, who led the Cardinals to the NL Championship Series in his first full season as manager, is joined by Milwaukee’s Craig Counsell and Atlanta’s Brian Snitker.

The Yankees‘ Aaron Boone, Minnesota’s Rocco Baldelli and Tampa Bay’s Kevin Cash are finalists for AL Manager of the Year.

The two Managers of the Year will be announced Nov. 12.

Washington third baseman Anthony Rendon, Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger and Milwaukee outfielder Christian Yelich are the top three for the NL Most Valuable Player award. Yelich won last year’s NL MVP award with 29 of 30 first-place votes.

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout, Houston third baseman Alex Bregman and Oakland shortstop Marcus Semien are finalists for the AL honor. Trout is seeking his third MVP after winning in 2014 and ’16. He finished second in 2012, ’13, ’15 and ’18.

New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom is a finalist for the NL Cy Young Award after getting 29 of 30 first-place votes last year. He is competing with Washington’s Max Scherzer and the Dodgers’ Hyun-Jin Ryu. Scherzer is a three-time Cy Young winner.

Houston’s Gerrit Cole and Justin Verlander are finalists for the AL Cy Young Award along with Tampa Bay’s Charlie Morton. Verlander won the 2011 Cy Young with Detroit, when he also was voted MVP.

Mets first baseman Pete Alonso, Atlanta right-hander Mike Soroka and San Diego shortstop Fernando Tatís Jr. are finalists for the NL Rookie of the Year. Houston designated hitter Yordan Álvarez, Tampa Bay second baseman Brandon Lowe and Baltimore left-hander John Means are the top candidates in the AL.

Rookies of the Year are announced Nov. 11, Cy Youngs on Nov. 13 and MVPs on Nov. 14.