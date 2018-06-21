Wacha goes on DL, Gant arrives from Memphis

Michael Wacha injured his left oblique while pitching against the Phillies on June 20.
FOX Sports Midwest

Michael Wacha, an anchor of the St. Louis Cardinals’ rotation the first 2 1/2 months of the season, will be out for a while after suffering a left oblique strain Wednesday. The team made it official Thursday, placing him on the 10-day disabled list.

He has been replaced on the active roster by right-hander John Gant, who was recalled from Triple-A Memphis.

Wacha left the Cardinals’ 4-3 loss to the Phillies in the fourth inning. He leads the team in wins (eight) and strikeouts (71) and has a 3.20 ERA over 15 starts. It is unknown how long the right-hander will be out.

Gant, 25, was summoned to the big leagues for the third time in 2018. He is 1-2 with a 4.74 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 24.2 innings spanning seven appearances (three starts) for St. Louis this season.

Gant is 5-1 with a 1.65 ERA in eight starts for Memphis in 2018.

 