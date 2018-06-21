Wacha goes on DL, Gant arrives from Memphis

Michael Wacha, an anchor of the St. Louis Cardinals’ rotation the first 2 1/2 months of the season, will be out for a while after suffering a left oblique strain Wednesday. The team made it official Thursday, placing him on the 10-day disabled list.

He has been replaced on the active roster by right-hander John Gant, who was recalled from Triple-A Memphis.

Wacha left the Cardinals’ 4-3 loss to the Phillies in the fourth inning. He leads the team in wins (eight) and strikeouts (71) and has a 3.20 ERA over 15 starts. It is unknown how long the right-hander will be out.

Gant, 25, was summoned to the big leagues for the third time in 2018. He is 1-2 with a 4.74 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 24.2 innings spanning seven appearances (three starts) for St. Louis this season.

Gant is 5-1 with a 1.65 ERA in eight starts for Memphis in 2018.