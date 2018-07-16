Cardinals Marathon airs Wednesday on FOX Sports Midwest

FOX Sports Midwest will replay five of the best Cardinals games of the first half of the 2018 season on Wednesday, July 18.

Cardinals All-Star Break Marathon

Wednesday, July 18 on FOX Sports Midwest and streaming on FOX Sports GO

Times Central | Programming available in the Cardinals television footprint

1 p.m. June 3 vs. Pittsburgh Michael Wacha nearly no-hits the Pirates. 3 p.m. April 26 vs. New York Mets Dexter Fowler singles in game-winner in 13th to cap comeback. 5 p.m. May 5 vs. Chicago Cubs Kolten Wong walks it off in 10th. 7 p.m. May 31 vs. Pittsburgh Yairo Muñoz’s walk-off blast caps five-run ninth. 9 p.m. June 19 at Philadelphia Matt Carpenter homers with two outs in the ninth to put Cards on top.

Note: Each game is edited to a two-hour window.

The Cardinals Marathon is presented by the Mid-America Chevy Dealers.