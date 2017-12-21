Cardinals Marathon airs Christmas Day on FOX Sports Midwest

FOX Sports Midwest will replay five of the most memorable Cardinals games of 2017 in its seventh annual Cardinals Christmas Marathon on Monday, Dec. 25.

The first game will air after a replay of “Cardinals Confidential: Inside the Winter Meetings” at 12:30 p.m.

Here’s the lineup of games:

Cardinals Christmas Marathon – Monday, Dec. 25, on FOX Sports Midwest and streaming on FOX Sports GO

Programming available in the Cardinals television footprint

Time (Central) Game Summary 1 p.m. July 21 at Chicago Cubs Cards score nine runs in the eighth to break open a tight game. 3 p.m. July 18 at New York Mets Michael Wacha allows just three hits in first complete-game shutout. 5 p.m. May 7 at Atlanta Braves Tommy Pham homers twice as Cards win in 14. 7 p.m. June 10 vs. Philadelphia Phillies Carlos Martinez dominates in first complete-game shutout. 9 p.m. August 9 vs. Kansas City Royals The rally cat ignites the Cardinals’ offense.

Note: Each game is edited to a two-hour window.

The Cardinals Christmas Marathon is presented by the Mid-America Chevy Dealers.