Former Cardinal Larry Walker elected to Baseball Hall of Fame

Outfielder Larry Walker, who finished his career in St. Louis and played a major role down the stretch as the Cardinals won the National League pennant in 2004, was elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame on Tuesday during his final year on the ballot. Walker joined Yankees great Derek Jeter among the players who received the necessary 75 percent of all ballots cast by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.

Walker, whose Major League career spanned 17 seasons (1989-2005) with Montreal, Colorado and St. Louis, was a five-time All-Star, won three batting titles (1998, 1999 and 2001) and was voted National League MVP in 1997 with the Rockies. Walker compiled a career .313 batting mark with 383 home runs, 1,311 RBIs and 230 stolen bases in 1,988 career games played. He was a seven-time Rawlings Gold Glove recipient.

Though Larry Walker had a no-trade clause in 2004, he jumped at the chance to join the Cardinals: "Coming here for some 14, 15 years as a visitor, it was really a no-brainer. They said 'You're going to St. Louis,' and it didn't take me but a couple minutes to say yes."

Cardinals chairman Bill DeWitt Jr. congratulated Walker on the honor, saying “On behalf of the entire St. Louis Cardinals organization, I would like to congratulate Larry Walker on this well-deserved honor and his selection to the National Baseball Hall of Fame. Although Larry’s time with the Cardinals came at the end of his distinguished career, he played a significant role in 2004 in helping the Cardinals to their first National League title and World Series appearance in 17 years.”

Walker joined the Cardinals in an August 6, 2004 trade with Colorado. Upon his arrival, Walker helped the Cardinals to their first National League title since 1987. In 144 career games with St. Louis, Walker batted .286 with 26 home runs and 79 RBIs. He hit six home runs (including two in the 2004 World Series) with 12 RBIs in 24 postseason games with the Cardinals.

Walker will join Ted Simmons, who was elected to the Hall of Fame in December, as the 50th and 51st individuals with ties to the St. Louis Cardinals organization to be inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame during its induction ceremony to be held on Sunday, July 26 in Cooperstown, NY.