Cardinals’ John Brebbia out for 2020 season after Tommy John surgery

ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals will be without one of their most valuable relievers during the abbreviated 2020 season.

Right-hander John Brebbia underwent Tommy John surgery on June 3 and is out for the season, as president of baseball operations John Mozeliak told media members, including the St. Louis Post-Dispatch‘s Derrick Goold, on a Zoom conference call Wednesday.

Clarification — surgery on June 3. #Cardinals clarify. Misunderstanding on my part. My apologies. https://t.co/XFgqOBmkcE — Derrick S. Goold (@dgoold) June 24, 2020

Brebbia was extremely consistent over 66 appearances in 2019, posting a 3.59 ERA with 87 strikeouts and 27 walks in 72 2/3 innings. For his career, the 30-year-old righty has a 3.14 ERA while averaging 10.2 strikeouts and 2.8 walks per nine innings over 161 appearances.

He will not count toward the Cardinals’ 60-man player pool for 2020, opening up a spot for another player to participate in organized workouts and be on call to join the major league club if necessary.